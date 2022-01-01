AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 33.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 34.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 22.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.12 and a 200 day moving average of $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $135.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

