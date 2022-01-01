SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Balchem by 73.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCPC opened at $168.60 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.42 and a 200 day moving average of $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCPC. Sidoti cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

