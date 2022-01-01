Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRX. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Storm Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.29 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources to C$6.28 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Storm Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.98 and a 1-year high of C$6.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$767.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$85.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.00 million.

In other Storm Resources news, Senior Officer Hayden Darren Evans sold 632,626 shares of Storm Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.28, for a total value of C$3,972,891.28.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.