New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 75,623 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,623 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.62% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after acquiring an additional 626,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,255,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGE stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

