Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,267,380.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,267,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $68.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 2.20. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in XPEL during the second quarter worth $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 19.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 78.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 14.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

