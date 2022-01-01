Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 20,047 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 10,980 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $487,182.60.

DNLI opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $86.06.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

