New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Hasbro worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $101.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

