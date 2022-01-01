Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 246.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

