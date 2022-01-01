Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,167,000 after buying an additional 1,778,285 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 9,364.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after buying an additional 779,022 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $22,161,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 207.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 368,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $10,661,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.19. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

