Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $176,000 Investment in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of COMSovereign as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMSovereign by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 67,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMSovereign by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 820,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 219,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of COMSovereign in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of COMS stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. COMSovereign Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 423.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that COMSovereign Holding Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

COMSovereign Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

