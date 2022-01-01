Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,141 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Kohl’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Kohl’s by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

