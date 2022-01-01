RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Up 5%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 32,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,259,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,889 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 643.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,465 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,068,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

