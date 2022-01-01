Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $647.55 and last traded at $651.99. 460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 126,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $670.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $653.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.78. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total value of $691,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total transaction of $17,223,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

