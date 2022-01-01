Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Down 1.9%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.19 and last traded at $31.19. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 246.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

