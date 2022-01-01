DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Up to $15.79

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.79, but opened at $16.41. DermTech shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 2,171 shares trading hands.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $469.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DermTech by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

