Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.98

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.47, with a volume of 8112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,683,000 after acquiring an additional 613,948 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,241,000 after acquiring an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

