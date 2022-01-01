Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 6,462 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at $296,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

NYSE:AXS opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

