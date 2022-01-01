Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aramark were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aramark by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,695 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,555,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,725,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,474,000 after acquiring an additional 930,914 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $24,947,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -105.28 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

