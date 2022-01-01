Nordea Investment Management AB Has $934,000 Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,736 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alleghany by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 535,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Alleghany by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,554,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $667.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $671.57 and a 200-day moving average of $664.47. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $563.47 and a one year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

