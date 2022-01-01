Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 2,754 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK stock opened at $182.18 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.85 and its 200 day moving average is $186.30. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.