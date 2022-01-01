Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

