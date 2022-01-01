Amalgamated Bank Sells 729 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Owens & Minor worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMI opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

