Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,758 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after buying an additional 4,616,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,822,000 after purchasing an additional 682,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 538,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE:TDS opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

