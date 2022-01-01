ZW Data Action Technologies (CNET) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ: CNET) is one of 105 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ZW Data Action Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -4.75% -11.67% -6.68% ZW Data Action Technologies Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.39%

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $38.41 million -$5.22 million -14.28 ZW Data Action Technologies Competitors $6.20 billion $1.30 billion 1.67

ZW Data Action Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies. ZW Data Action Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ZW Data Action Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ZW Data Action Technologies Competitors 963 3977 8322 272 2.58

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 20.76%. Given ZW Data Action Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZW Data Action Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZW Data Action Technologies competitors beat ZW Data Action Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet Advertising and Data Services; Ecommerce O2O Advertising and Marketing Services; Blockchain technology; and Corporate. The company was founded by Han Dong Cheng and Zhi Ge Zhang in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

