Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.86.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
NYSE JWN opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
