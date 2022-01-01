Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE JWN opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.