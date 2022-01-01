SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 53,609 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 794.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

