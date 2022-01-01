SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.08 Million in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Buckle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Buckle in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 15.9% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Buckle stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

BKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

