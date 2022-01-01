AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $131,014,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $137.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

