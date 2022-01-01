iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.72. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.