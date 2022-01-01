LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 10,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,029,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
LX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.16.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 433.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 50.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.