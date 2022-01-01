LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 10,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,029,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

LX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 433.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 50.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

