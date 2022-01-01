Liam Kelly Sells 8,987 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $328.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.15. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $1,206,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 14.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

