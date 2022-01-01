Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $2,156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,765,030.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in California Resources by 33.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,075 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $5,330,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $5,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.