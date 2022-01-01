Insider Selling: Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Director Sells $1,518,000.00 in Stock

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DM opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

