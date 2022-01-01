Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Up 6%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.63. 15,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,302,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

