Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 35,526 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,365,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,872,000. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

