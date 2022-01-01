iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,176,990 shares.The stock last traded at $52.98 and had previously closed at $53.02.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 59,924 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 48,843 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

