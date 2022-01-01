Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 660.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

RWJ opened at $123.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.52.

