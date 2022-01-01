Comparing Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) & PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI)

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sundial Growers and PacificHealth Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 4 0 0 1.80 PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sundial Growers currently has a consensus target price of $0.73, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%.

Volatility and Risk

Sundial Growers has a beta of 5.67, suggesting that its share price is 467% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and PacificHealth Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $45.48 million 21.10 -$178.92 million ($0.18) -3.21 PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PacificHealth Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundial Growers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and PacificHealth Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -506.37% -13.65% -12.74% PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PacificHealth Laboratories beats Sundial Growers on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PacificHealth Laboratories

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and selling of patented premium nutrition tools that enable its consumers to enhance their health, improve their performance and reach their athletic goals. Its principal area of focus is exercise performance and recovery, including optimal weight management. The company was founded by Robert Portman in April 1995 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

