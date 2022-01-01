Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,233 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of NetScout Systems worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 70.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

