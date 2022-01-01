Amalgamated Bank Buys 221 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Heska worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after buying an additional 232,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 93.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 341.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

Shares of HSKA opened at $182.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Heska Co. has a one year low of $143.01 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 960.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

