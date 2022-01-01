Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $500,000 Investment in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 76,814 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 825,714 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $844,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRQ. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

