Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 431 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVOL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 229.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 128,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 80,168 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

