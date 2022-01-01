Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 19,406 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 546,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after buying an additional 271,099 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $85.71 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

