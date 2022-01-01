Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,057 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 22,083 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 55,173 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.