Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $550,000 Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $86.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

