Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56,838.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,992 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 98,185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,473,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.45. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.42 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.