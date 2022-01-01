Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of LGI Homes worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

LGIH opened at $154.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.52. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

