iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,566,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62.

