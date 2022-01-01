First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.37% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUMB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 536.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 688,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 580,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 183,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 40,952 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the period.

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

