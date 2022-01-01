State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Jack in the Box worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.51.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.